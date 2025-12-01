Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Colliers Germany appoints first of two new valuation heads

1 Dec 2025 | 11:00 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Markus Thormann joins from VDP Consulting

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Former Colliers exec sets up new residential firm

20 Nov 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Former Colliers Germany execs launch logistics business

14 Nov 2025
Read

Avison Young forms German valuation unit

31 Oct 2025
Read

PTXRE opens Berlin branch

3 Nov 2025
Read