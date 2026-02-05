Colliers Germany appoints head of hotel

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5 Feb 2026 | 06:44 | London | by Michael Minarzik
Andreas Ewald to rebuild the brokerage's hospitality division
£10m Edinburgh hotel opportunity in play
SevenCapital creates construction arm to restart £500m Kensington tower
Why early-stage investment should define the next cycle for living investors
Luxury Dublin hotel prepped for €130m sale
L&G snaps up Hertfordshire Amazon hub
Gary Neville’s firm lodges revised plans for pair of residential towers
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Momeni Development appoints managing director
DataVita locks in £300m financing for Scottish data centre projects
Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor
You can’t contract away uncertainty – the role of developers needs to change