Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeESGGermanyPeople

Colliers Germany launches building and sustainability consultancy

30 Sep 2025 | 07:17 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Audrey Gronerad will head up the new unit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CBRE appoints new head of Frankfurt investment

12 Sep 2025
Read

Colliers Germany appoints B&C cities head of capital markets

21 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Colliers poaches Frankfurt investment team from CBRE

7 Jul 2025
Read

Newmark Germany hires CBRE executive

2 Sep 2025
Read