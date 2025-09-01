Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogistics

Colliers hires two advisers from JLL

1 Sep 2025 | 07:27 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Kimon Roosen and Julian Schulze will work in the logistics team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Blazer, Clothing

Colliers Germany hires CBRE execs for logistics investment roles

17 Jul 2025
Read

CBRE's German resi investment crew jumps ship

10 Jul 2025
Read

Newmark hires Berlin head of office letting

2 Jul 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers Germany back on growth track with senior logistics hire

22 Apr 2025
Read