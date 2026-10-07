NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleAlternativesContinental EuropeData centresGermanyLogistics

Colliers hires German Air Force officer to lead new defence advisory

7 Oct 2026 | 07:31 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Max Feltl will start on 1 February

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Aircraft, Airplane, Transportation

EQT weighs €34m southern Germany warehouse sale

5 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

€150m German state-let warehouse up for grabs

10 Feb 2026
Read
Box, Cardboard, Carton

P3 boxes up €150m+ German logistics sale

15 Jul 2026
Read
Accessories, Blazer, Clothing

Colliers Germany hires CBRE execs for logistics investment roles

17 Jul 2025
Read