Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporate

Colliers Hungary hires capital markets head 

1 Aug 2025 | 16:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Balazs Zelles-Görgey joins from Wing

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Coat, Blazer

Savills hires Spanish director of corporate finance

23 Jul 2025
Read
Loading Dock, Electrical Device, Switch

Colliers brings in logistics capital markets team

21 Jul 2025
Read

Colliers Germany appoints B&C cities head of capital markets

21 Jul 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers appoints first UK chief transformation and growth officer

17 Jul 2025
Read