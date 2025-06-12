Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficePeopleUK & Ireland

Colliers’ London head of international capital departs

12 Jun 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Director leaves the firm to explore other opportunities

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Male, Man

Metre Capital adds third partner

11 Jun 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers hires capital markets director in Birmingham team

11 Jun 2025
Read

Generali Investments appoints regional sales head

10 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Campus

Oxford and Pioneer sign tenants at London life sciences hub

10 Jun 2025
Read