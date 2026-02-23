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PeopleCorporateLondonResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Colliers makes senior hire for living capital markets team

23 Feb 2026 | 13:26 | London | by May Agaran

Edmund Hendry returns as a director

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