NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateData centresItalyLogistics

Colliers names capital markets head for Italy

9 Jun 2026 | 11:26 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Faustino Musicco takes on additional role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn

14 Sep 2026
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Ridgley takes the reins at Cushman’s UK hospitality team

14 Sep 2026
Read
Furniture, Table, Indoors

CBRE names new UK and Ireland hotels investment head

10 Sep 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living

10 Sep 2026
Read