Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateESGSustainability

Colliers names CEE transformation lead

4 Sep 2025 | 13:24 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Raul Garcia Rodriguez will oversee transformation advisory services

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Westbridge opens Madrid office

1 Sep 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers appoints first UK chief transformation and growth officer

17 Jul 2025
Read

Westbridge appoints growth and transformation head

7 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Cushman Germany appoints new head of sustainability & ESG

7 May 2025
Read