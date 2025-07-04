PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateOccupierUK & Ireland
4 Jul 2025 | 17:22 | London | by May Agaran
Stephen Eshelby brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience to the role
Colliers names finance chief for EMEA occupier services
