Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateOccupierUK & Ireland

Colliers names finance chief for EMEA occupier services

4 Jul 2025 | 17:22 | London | by May Agaran

Stephen Eshelby brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience to the role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Colliers Germany hires head of market intelligence

3 Jul 2025
Read

Close Brothers Property Finance's MD departs

2 Jul 2025
Read

New managing partner takes over at Levy Real Estate

1 Jul 2025
Read

Retail Estates appoints co-chief executive in succession plan

30 Jun 2025
Read