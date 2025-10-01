Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateData centresFranceGermanyLondonMiddle EastUK & Ireland

Colliers poaches EMEA head of data centres advisory

1 Oct 2025 | 11:55 | London | by Julie Cruz

London-based Lottie Tollman leaves Cushman after 17 years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Newmark makes double hire for European data centre push

1 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Colliers Germany launches building and sustainability consultancy

30 Sep 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Scenery

KSL Capital Partners appoints head of EMEA capital formation

24 Sep 2025
Read

Block Real Estate expansion to sharpen focus on beds

24 Sep 2025
Read