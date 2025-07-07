Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentOffice

Colliers poaches Frankfurt investment team from CBRE

7 Jul 2025 | 17:20 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Trio of colleagues make the move

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CBRE Frankfurt head of investment departs

3 Jul 2025
Read

Colliers Germany adds Frankfurt manager to board

14 Jan 2025
Read

Colliers Frankfurt rehires office letting specialist

5 Dec 2023
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Inflation drives up Frankfurt CBD rents

1 May 2025
Read