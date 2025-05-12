Colliers poaches Savills consultant to head Portugal office agency

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporatePortugal
12 May 2025 | 07:15 | London | by Franciszek Bryk
José Maria Baptista to join team managed by Pedro Valente
Hammerson moves to take full control of £400m Brent Cross
BNP Paribas Real Estate picks new Cambridge office
Space junk in the REITverse: why consolidation is no longer optional
Q+A: Iput chief on fundraising, Dublin’s global appeal and ramping up its flex brand
Network Space sets outs plans for hybrid life sciences and logistics scheme
Puma backs Milton Keynes logistics scheme with £21m green loan
USS backs £10bn Northumberland data centre project
€50m Irish hotel portfolio up for sale
Panattoni snaps up 35 acre Essex development site
Aware Super bolsters UK investment team
Patron Capital in talks with capital partners over firm’s future
Abel’s Greykite and Croft’s Martley team up for UK multi-let industrial assault
Mileway appoints new chief executive
Apollo determines fate of £560m student portfolio
Billions at risk as student accommodation added to Scottish rent controls
£300m+ of prime Manchester BTR put back in the box
Blackstone agrees agenda-setting £225m single-family housing sale
Q+A: Ontario Teachers’ European head sets out its investment gameplan
Hammerson moves to take full control of £400m Brent Cross
Fund manager weighs future of £750m student collection