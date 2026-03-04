Colliers promotes duo to strengthen Iberian data centres strategy

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4 Mar 2026 | 11:35 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
José María Guilleuma and Gonzalo Martín become managing directors
Plans submitted for 3.2m sq ft Battersea Power Station final phase
Ires promotes Jeremy O’Sullivan to chief operating officer
Berkeley rethinks Homebase Brentford revamp
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
LDA acquires Dublin residential project
Agents drive Scottish golf resort sale
Martin’s Properties’ chief executive departs
DTZI strikes £60m off-market hospital deal
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Rise of the super investors
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower