Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateHotels & LeisureLondonOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Colliers unites London office and retail under one brand

12 Nov 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

New team integrates office and retail specialists into "one-stop shop"

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Q+A: Catella's Lykke and Fink – "The time for investing in value-add office is now"

4 Nov 2025
Read
Urban, City, Adult

Food and beverage operators lead London retail demand

3 Nov 2025
Read
Person, Woman, Adult

Q+A: CPP Investments’ van Oosterom – "The lines between sectors are blurring"

30 Oct 2025
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers expands development advisory team

23 Oct 2025
Read