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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

Colonial and Vita explore €300m Spanish student housing partnership

7 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Early-stage discussions could see partners combine Madrid assets

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