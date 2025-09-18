Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateLife sciencesSpainSustainabilityTechnology

Colonial places €800m green bond 

18 Sep 2025 | 07:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Spanish REIT raised funds for investment in science & innovation 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Corem places €27m green bonds

17 Sep 2025
Read
Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware

Colonial and Stoneshield close €‎30m debut deal for science platform

4 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Gecina issues €500m green bond

25 Jul 2025
Read
Text, Business Card, Paper

Heimstaden places €500m green notes

25 Jun 2025
Read