Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeFranceOfficeSpain

Colonial posts 190% profit hike in first half 

25 Jul 2025 | 07:37 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Strong operational performance and asset value adjustments drove Spanish REIT’s results  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Male, Man

Savills reports 183% growth in first half auction sales

24 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Car, Transportation

Wereldhave raises guidance after strong first half

22 Jul 2025
Read

Retail parks lead £2.5bn sector investment in first half

18 Jul 2025
Read

Italian investment volumes up 50% in first half

8 Jul 2025
Read