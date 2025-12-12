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OfficeContinental EuropeESGInvestmentSpain

Colonial SFL and Andbank Spain acquire €80m+ Madrid office

12 Dec 2025 | 14:46 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Grosvenor sells Naturgy’s headquarters

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