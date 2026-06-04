NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAlternativesContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentOfficeResidentialSpainStudent Accommodation

Colonial SFL forecasts up to 22% earnings growth by 2028

4 Jun 2026 | 12:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Company’s latest strategic plan highlights focus on “disciplined capital allocation”

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Why mid-market build-to-rent should be on every investor’s shopping list

19 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Housing

Ires grows earnings as portfolio value hits €1.3bn

14 Aug 2026
Read

The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate

12 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Patrizia posts 47% half-yearly earnings growth

11 Aug 2026
Read