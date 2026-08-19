NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleAPACAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateData centresFranceGermanyUK & Ireland

Colt DCS appoints chief executive

19 Aug 2026 | 15:35 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Quy Nguyen takes over from Niclas Sanfridsson

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blonde, Hair, Person

Belgian developer Alides names new chief executive

18 Aug 2026
Read

Structadene appoints former Shaftesbury exec as investment chief

17 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

GreenPoint-backed Lysara hires finance chief

4 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Swiss Prime Site Solutions names investment chief of listed property fund

4 Aug 2026
Read