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CorporateFundraisingLogisticsM&ARetailUK & Ireland

Columbia Threadneedle and Hanover Trust create £1.5bn fund after merger

2 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Transaction designed to optimise investor outcomes while enhancing diversification

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