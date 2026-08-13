NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailNorthern IrelandUK & Ireland

Columbia Threadneedle sells Northern Irish retail park

13 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Local investor acquires Derry asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Terminal, Clothing

Blue Shield lines up £24m loan for pair of shopping centres

10 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse

10 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Henderson Park fires up €76m Dublin office sale

14 Jul 2026
Read

€200m Irish resi sale called off despite interest from Norges and GIC

14 Jul 2026
Read