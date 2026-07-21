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Fund managerSouth WestUK & IrelandResidentialFinancingPolicy & RegulationRegeneration

Combined authority seeks adviser for £500m growth fund

21 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

West of England Combined Authority agreed to launch the fund earlier this year

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