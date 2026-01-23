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PeopleCorporateNorth WestPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Combined authority to appoint Nick Walkley as chief executive

23 Jan 2026 | 14:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Homes England and Avison Young exec to assume interim role in March

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