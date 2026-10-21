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Hotels & LeisureNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Come together: plans unveiled for 100,000 sq ft Liverpool Beatles venue

21 Oct 2026 | 11:04 | London | by May Agaran

New location at St John's Market site to open in 2028

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