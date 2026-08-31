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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermany

Commercial real estate business weighs on Helaba results

31 Aug 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

German lender plans redundancies at its development arm

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