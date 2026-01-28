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DistressCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeESGFranceGermanyGreeceItalyOfficeSpainSustainability

Commercial real estate hit by climate-risk costs

28 Jan 2026 | 11:37 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

JLL and Munich Re study finds that damages and rising insurance premiums are putting pressure on valuations

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