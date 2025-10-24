Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Commerz Real acquires €70m+ Düsseldorf high-street asset

24 Oct 2025 | 07:35 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The building on Königsallee comes from the portfolio of insolvent Centrum

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

German developer Centrum restarts after insolvency

1 Mar 2024
Read

René Benko: the rise and fall of Innsbruck’s golden boy

7 Nov 2023
Read

How much will Germany’s construction industry unravel?

28 Sep 2023
Read

German developer files for insolvency

6 Jul 2023
Read