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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeGermanyLeasingTechnology

Commerz Real and Hines launch Munich "AI factory"

4 Feb 2026 | 14:07 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Operator Polarise signed to 13-year lease on AI-focused data centre

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