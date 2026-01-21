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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

Commerz Real confirms Barcelona student sale

21 Jan 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Ardian and Rockfield acquire Aparto Pallars complex

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