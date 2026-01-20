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CorporateAlternativesContinental EuropeFundraisingGermanyHealthcareInvestmentPeople

Commerz Real debuts infrastructure fund

20 Jan 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Angelo Castillo

InfraVest ELTIF will invest in social infrastructure including healthcare facilities

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