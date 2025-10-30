Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyHotels & LeisureInvestmentRetail

Commerz Real mulls early sale of €1bn+ Frankfurt skyscraper

30 Oct 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

High-rise project accounts for around a third of German firm's €3bn development pipeline

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Tishman and Commerz present plans for Frankfurt tower

18 Feb 2025
Read

Commerz Real's Hausinvest writes off Elbtower investment

3 Jul 2024
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Commerz Real JV close to agreeing 30,000 sq m of lettings at Munich redevelopment

15 Oct 2025
Read

Q+A: Commerz Real’s chief – “I don't see a huge growth story over the next few years”

16 Oct 2025
Read