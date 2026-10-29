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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyDistressInvestment

Commerz Real to offload €50m Heidelberg resi scheme

29 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Hausinvest fund has halted its expansion into living sector

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