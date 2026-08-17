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OpinionPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Commonhold is a sledgehammer to crack a nut

17 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alison Hardy

We should focus on the root cause of leaseholder dissatisfaction, not simply redesign the legal architecture around it

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