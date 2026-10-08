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OpinionPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Commonhold is the wrong cure: fix right-to-manage instead

8 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Mary-Anne Bowring

Creating a new version of leasehold may create more issues – the sensible course is to repair what exists

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