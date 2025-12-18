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DistressCorporateOfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Company behind Leeds Dock properties enters administration

18 Dec 2025 | 06:41 | London | by May Agaran

Interpath Advisory appointed to the former Leeds Dock Limited firm

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