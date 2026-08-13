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FinancingDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Connaught banks £17.5m loan for Warwickshire care home project

13 Aug 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Puma Property Finance provided the funding

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