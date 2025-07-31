Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Consent granted for Landsec's Manchester resi scheme

31 Jul 2025 | 17:14 | London | by May Agaran

First phase of 879 homes to be built at Mayfield Park

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Apartment Building, Architecture, Building

Consent for £35m Clerkenwell office-to-resi scheme

28 Jul 2025
Read

Approval for next phase of Landsec's Bankside scheme

25 Jul 2025
Read

Green light for £70m Stockport resi project

16 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Manchester residential opportunity hits the market

8 Jul 2025
Read