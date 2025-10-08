Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailConferencesPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Conservatives pledge to scrap business rates for high street shops and pubs

8 Oct 2025 | 07:57 | London | by May Agaran

Funding for policy to come from cutting £47bn allocated for welfare payments, Civil Service and foreign aid

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Indoors, Shop, Accessories

Big retailers to be excluded from highest business rates

3 Oct 2025
Read

Government pledges £5bn for high streets clean-up

26 Sep 2025
Read
Indoors, Shop, Market

Business rates hike puts 400 big stores at risk of closure

12 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Person

The government was wrong to reject amendments to the business rates bill – here's why

8 Apr 2025
Read