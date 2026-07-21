NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastMalls

Consortium clinches £220m sale of Arndale stake

21 Jul 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, David Hatcher

Private equity investors agree offload to REIT for 50% position in Manchester mall

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Human, Pedestrian

Sale of £235m shopping centre stake withdrawn

23 Sep 2025
Read
Handrail, Architecture, Building

Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake

18 Jul 2025
Read
Person, Human, Pedestrian

All change at Arndale and Cribbs Causeway as Intu debt holders switch asset managers

12 Jan 2023
Read
Person, Human, Pedestrian

Inside NatWest’s £536m Project Mercatus

24 Mar 2021
Read