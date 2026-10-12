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LogisticsCold StorageContinental EuropeCorporateM&ANordics

Constellation acquires Norwegian cold storage provider Impruv

12 Oct 2026 | 11:20 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

EQT-backed firm expands Nordic platform

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