Consulting firm launches first regional flex workspace index

15 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Jessica Middleton-Pugh
Hewn report provides data-led view of performance across the UK's "big six" cities
LPPI buys £45m Manchester office
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Bristol harbourside hotel and leisure scheme floated for £35m sale
SevenCitiesLdn targets £1bn platform with increased firepower
Issas receive $7.5bn bid for petrol station business
CLS to exit UK REIT regime
Europe is the world’s most expensive region to build data centres
Mapletree brings management of 17,000-bed student portfolio in-house
UK refinancing soars ahead of potential interest rate hikes
Nan Fung pulls £140m Holborn asset from sale
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale
Marylebone landmark put up for sale
German investor mulls £125m sale of Palantir’s London HQ