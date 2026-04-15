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OfficeUK & Ireland

Consulting firm launches first regional flex workspace index

15 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Hewn report provides data-led view of performance across the UK's "big six" cities

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