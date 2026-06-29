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RegenerationPlanningResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Controversial Newcastle development site up for grabs

29 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Site considered prime development plot despite previous plans being refused

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