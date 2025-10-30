OpinionBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceFundraisingGermanyInvestmentItalyNetherlandsNordicsSpainUK & Ireland
30 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Paul Murphy
Investors have been gravitating towards core portfolios and seeking to enter at an attractive pricing point
Levy Real Estate hires partner to lead business rates team
Developers wary of London’s affordable housing U-turn
Aberdeen’s Tritax deal: a blueprint for others?
Gingko Tree-led consortium markets one of UK’s largest retail parks
CLS names new finance chief
Core capital reawakens: scale and liquidity drive Europe’s real estate reset
Network Space sells final plot at Staffordshire logistics park
Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale
PLP serves up tenant for Ellesmere Port spec shed
Weis Group wins right to appeal over GMCA’s £120m skyscraper loans
Battersea Power Station up for sale
Irish tycoons confirm sale of £5.2bn care homes group
DHL becomes third-party European logistics developer
£100m+ luxury Loch Lomond hotel up for sale
Harbert hires former Blackstone principal as co-head of Europe
Korean investor to build team in Europe
Moda and Aermont buy £300m west London site
Leaked email reveals new London affordable housing strategy
Topland plots £260m development after Wimbledon acquisition