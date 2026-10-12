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InvestmentCorporateOfficeRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Core giant pulls out of direct property investment

12 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Fund has deployed hundreds of millions into built UK real estate and housing development over past five years

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