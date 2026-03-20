NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsSweden

Corem hires Castellum exec to head up property operations

20 Mar 2026 | 07:28 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Sebastian Schlasberg to take on new role in Q2

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Cibus appoints finance chief

16 Mar 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Verdion makes senior promotions in Germany and Nordics

26 Feb 2026
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Hines appoints regional heads as Abbadessa to leave firm

12 Jan 2026
Read

Public Property Invest appoints new operating chief

16 Dec 2025
Read