Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsSustainabilitySweden

Corem places €27m green bonds

17 Sep 2025 | 07:32 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Issue matures in three years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Patrizia's social infrastructure platform secures €‎900m refi

9 Sep 2025
Read
Text, Business Card, Paper

Heimstaden issues €500m green bond  

4 Sep 2025
Read

K-Fast places €45m green bonds

27 Jun 2025
Read
Text, Business Card, Paper

Heimstaden places €500m green notes

25 Jun 2025
Read