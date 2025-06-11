Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsSweden

Corem to raise €86m from share sale

11 Jun 2025 | 12:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Proceeds will facilitate repayment of outstanding hybrid bond

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Indoors, Shop, Architecture

Cibus raises €90m+ in share sale to finance European growth

11 Jun 2025
Read

Corem plans €450m+ sales in 2025 

14 Apr 2025
Read

Corem offloads €26m Swedish portfolio

24 Mar 2025
Read

Corem issues €87m of green bonds

22 Jan 2025
Read